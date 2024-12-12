Ishiba Cabinet Approval Dips to 26.8 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet dipped 1.9 percentage points from the previous month to 26.8 pct, a Jiji Press opinion poll for December showed Thursday.

The cabinet approval rate has remained under 30 pct, including for periods in which Ishiba's predecessor, Fumio Kishida, was in office. A reading below the threshold suggests that the administration is in the "danger zone." Ishiba became prime minister in early October.

In the December poll, the disapproval rate for the Ishiba cabinet rose 3.0 points to 41.3 pct.

With discussions on a revision of the political funds control law having started at the Diet, Japan's parliament, parties are confronting each other over the handling of political donations by companies and organizations.

According to the survey, 43.6 pct of the respondents are in favor of a ban on such donations, advocated by parties including the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, while 25.2 pct said they oppose the ban. Among respondents who back the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, support for the ban came to 42.7 pct, and opposition to 24.1 pct.

