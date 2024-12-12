Public Divided over Fate of Scandal-Hit DPFP Chief: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese public is divided over whether Democratic Party for the People chief Yuichiro Tamaki should resign after the opposition party suspended him over his extramarital affair, according to a Jiji Press poll conducted earlier this month.

In the survey, 36.3 pct of all respondents said that Tamaki should resign, while 38.4 pct said that they do not think he should.

Meanwhile, 44.7 pct said they are looking forward to the performance of Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura as the new leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), while 25.4 pct said they are not.

The interview-based survey was conducted over four days through Monday, covering 2,000 people aged 18 or over. Valid responses came from 57.6 pct.

