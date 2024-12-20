Japan Snack Makers Try to Keep Long-Selling Products "Fresh"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese snack manufacturers are trying to keep things fresh for loyal fans of their long-selling products, including through related merchandise and events.

Despite the risk that drastic revamps of such products will disappoint fans, an official at a major maker said, "We still need to keep providing topics."

In March, Meiji Co. released 3,500 units of wireless earbuds that resemble its iconic "Kinoko no Yama" chocolate snack, which has been around since 1975. Despite the not-so-cheap price tag of 29,800 yen, the limited-edition product sold out within about 10 minutes of its release.

The earbuds, which were based on ideas solicited from social media users for imaginary miscellaneous goods full of creativity, became a hit on social media.

"It's always difficult to create novelty for long-selling products," said a Meiji official, but added, "We hope to conjure up the fun and delightful world of Kinoko no Yama in things other than food."

