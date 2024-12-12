ANA Launches Aircraft with Osaka Expo Livery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways on Thursday launched an airplane with a special livery to commemorate the 2025 World Exposition to be held in the western Japan city of Osaka.

Operated by ANA Wings, the “Expo2025 ANA Jet” took off from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in the afternoon for Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture. It will fly across the country until around September-October next year.

Its white fuselage is painted with flowing lines in the image colors of the expo and ANA, as well as the expo’s official logo.

“We hope that people visiting the expo from all over the world will see this aircraft as a symbol of flying with dreams and hopes for the future,” ANA President Shinichi Inoue said at a press event.

At the expo, ANA Holdings Inc., the airline’s parent company, will demonstrate a “flying car,” together with U.S. startup Joby Aviation Inc.

