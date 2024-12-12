Japan FTC Approves Hashimoto Sogyo's Improvement Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission on Thursday approved a business improvement plan submitted by Tokyo-based housing equipment seller Hashimoto Sogyo Ltd.

As the FTC recognized that the improvement plan is effective, the watchdog will not issue a cease-and-desist order to the company over its failure to pay overtime fees to transporters and other problems. In the plan, the company promised to pay a total of about 38 million yen to about 25 transporters.

This is the first such administrative action under a provision of the antimonopoly law that prohibits unfair practices by shippers against carriers.

According to the FTC, since July 2017 or earlier, Hashimoto Sogyo had not paid overtime fees to transporters and had unilaterally reduced fees agreed with them in advance.

The FTC is strengthening its oversight of the logistics industry, in light of the so-called 2024 logistics problem following the tightening of overtime regulations for truck drivers.

