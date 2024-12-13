Opening Ethics Panel Hearings to Media "One Method": Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that holding hearings of a parliamentary political ethics panel in a way that is open to the media is "one method" of allaying public suspicions about a slush funds scandal involving his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"So long as there are doubts and concerns, making (hearings) public is one method of dispelling them," Ishiba said on how LDP members embroiled in the scandal should face the panel in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

The prime minister made the remark on the first day of full-fledged deliberations over the government's fiscal 2024 supplementary budget bill in the Upper House Budget Committee.

Of the 27 scandal-mired Upper House lawmakers willing to face ethics panel hearings, 23 have sought for the sessions to be held behind closed doors.

"We can urge (the lawmakers to open up the sessions), but it cannot be forced," Ishiba said. "It's ultimately a personal decision."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]