2nd-Generation Hibakusha's Appeal for State Compensation Rejected

Hiroshima, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima High Court turned down second-generation hibakusha's appeal for state compensation on Friday, upholding a ruling by Hiroshima District Court.

In the lawsuit, the 27 children of survivors of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city have demanded that the government pay each plaintiff 100,000 yen in damages under the atomic bomb survivors support law, claiming it was undeniable that they were genetically affected by the radiation from the bomb.

Excluding second-generation hibakusha from the scope of the legally defined assistance violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality under the law, they maintained.

But Presiding Judge Kenji Takamiya said, "the bomb's genetic influence has been neither proved nor commonly acknowledged." "Hibakusha and second-generation hibakusha should be taken as having significant differences medically and scientifically."

The exclusion by the government "does not constitute unjust discrimination," Takamiya went on to say. "It's the legislative body that has sole discretion to decide whether to provide legal assistance to them."

