Japan High Court Finds Same-Sex Marriage Denial Unconstitutional

Fukuoka, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Fukuoka High Court ruled Friday that Japan's Civil Code and other provisions that do not recognize same-sex marriage are unconstitutional as they violate the right to pursue happiness, among other reasons.

It was the first ruling on a series of similar lawsuits that found that the provisions violated the right, guaranteed under Article 13 of the Constitution.

Even so, presiding Judge Takeshi Okada dismissed the demand for compensation of 1 million yen per person made by the plaintiffs, who are three couples living in the southwestern Japan prefectures of Fukuoka and Kumamoto.

It was the third high court decision to find the provisions to be unconstitutional, following rulings at Sapporo and Tokyo high courts.

In March this year, Sapporo High Court ruled that the provisions are unconstitutional in light of freedom of marriage as well as equality before the law. Tokyo High Court said the provisions are unconstitutional in light of equality before the law, but did not rule on the freedom of marriage.

