Japan Emperor, Empress to Visit Disaster-Hit Noto for 3rd Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are set to visit the city of Wajima on the Noto Peninsula on Tuesday to meet people affected by massive rain in September.

The day trip will mark the Imperial couple’s third visit to the disaster-hit peninsula in central Japan, including trips to meet people affected by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that rocked the region Jan. 1.

Their travel plan was reported at a cabinet meeting Friday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and Empress will arrive at Noto Airport in Wajima on a special flight from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday morning.

In the afternoon, they are set to inspect an area damaged by floods due to the downpour and receive an explanation from Wajima Mayor Shigeru Sakaguchi. The couple will meet with evacuees and go back to Tokyo at night.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]