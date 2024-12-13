Ruling Bloc Defers Decision on Defense-Linked Income Tax Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, have agreed to postpone deciding when to raise income tax to secure funding for higher defense expenditures, Yoichi Miyazawa, chair of the LDP's tax panel, said Friday.

As for defense spending-linked hikes of corporate and tobacco taxes, the ruling parties are set to include a plan to start conducting them in April 2026 in their fiscal 2025 tax system reform outline.

The two parties' tax system research commissions initially aimed to raise the corporate and tobacco taxes in April 2026 and the income tax in January 2027, hoping to include the measures in the tax system reform package for fiscal 2025.

But calls from Komeito to reconsider deciding the timing of an income tax hike emerged amid discussions with the opposition Democratic Party for the People on lowering the tax.

The LDP and Komeito's tax panel chiefs entered detailed negotiations on the matter Thursday night, and the two sides reached a conclusion, with the LDP partially adopting the junior party's proposal.

