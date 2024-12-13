U.S. Airman Sentenced to 5 Years for Sexual Assault in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Naha District Court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old U.S. airman to five years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting an underage girl in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, in December last year.

The ruling came against a plea of innocence by the defendant, Brennon Washington, who belongs to the U.S. Air Force's Kadena base in the prefecture.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 24 last year, he invited the girl into his car at a park in the central part of Okinawa's main island, took her to his home for indecent purposes and touched her lower body, knowing that she was under 16 years old.

The U.S. airman was indicted in March this year on charges of kidnapping for indecent purposes and nonconsensual sexual intercourse, but authorities did not immediately make the indictment public, citing the victim's privacy.

Since the incident came to light in June, a series of sexual assaults by U.S. military personnel in Okinawa have been revealed, sparking anger among residents of the prefecture.

