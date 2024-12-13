JR Tokai Sets Up Female-Only Bathrooms on Shinkansen

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, said Friday that it will change about half of the unisex bathrooms on Shinkansen bullet trains to female-only facilities, in light of a rise in the number of female passengers.

The change for 16-car Shinkansen trains began the same day and will be completed by March 15 next year, when the timetable is revised.

Before the change, there are two unisex bathrooms in each odd-numbered car of Shinkansen trains. One of the two bathrooms will be reserved for women, except in the 11th car, which has a multipurpose bathroom.

JR Tokai said the move is aimed at improving convenience for the growing number of female passengers.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]