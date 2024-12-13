Diet Session May Start Jan. 21 for July 13 Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, may start next year's ordinary session on Jan. 21, with the next House of Councillors election to take place on July 13, it was learned Friday.

The idea of starting the ordinary session on Jan. 21 has been floated within the government and ruling parties, according to a senior official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In that case, the Upper House election is likely to be held on July 13, with the official campaign period starting on June 26, if the Diet session is not extended.

Under the public offices election law, the Upper House poll should be held within 30 days before the July 28 expiration of the terms of Upper House members whose seats will be contested in the election.

