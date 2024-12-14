Police Seek Public's Help on Setagaya Family Murder 24 Years Ago

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Saturday distributed flyers asking members of the public for any information on the murder of four members of a family in the Japanese capital's Setagaya Ward in late December 2000 as a suspect has not been held 24 years after the tragedy.

Around 50 officers, including Hiromichi Suyama, chief of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seijo police station, where the investigation headquarters for the case has been set up, handed out the flyers to people at Odakyu Electric Railway Co.'s Seijogakuen-mae Station, near the home of the victims.

Police also set up a mannequin wearing clothes believed to be resembling those the perpetrator may have put on at the time of the crime.

In the high-profile homicide case, corporate worker Mikio Miyazawa, then 44, his wife Yasuko, then 41, their daughter, Niina, then 8, and their son, Rei, then 6, were killed at their home in the ward's Kamisoshigaya district between the late hours of Dec. 30, 2000, and the small hours of the following day.

The investigation headquarters revealed earlier this month that the perpetrator is highly likely to have entered and left the house of the Miyazawa family through the window of the bathroom on the mezzanine level.

