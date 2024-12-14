Foreign Chiefs of Japan, Caribbean Nations Meet in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of Japan and member nations of the Caribbean Community, or CARICOM, held a meeting in Tokyo on Saturday.

Participants aim to confirm their intention to strengthen cooperation through support for countermeasures against climate change and for industry diversification, apparently keeping in mind China, which is boosting its presence in Caribbean nations.

"We, as island countries tackling common challenges, have established good relations," Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at the beginning of the meeting, held at the Foreign Ministry. "We want to maintain the momentum and develop our relations further," he added.

This is the eighth Japan-CARICOM foreign ministers meeting and the first in Japan since 2014.

CARICOM, comprising 14 Caribbean nations, was established in 1973 to promote cooperation in the medical field and the region's economic integration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]