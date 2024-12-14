G-7 Leaders Hope for Orderly Transition of Power in Syria

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven democracies in a videoconference on Friday expressed hope that the collapse of the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad will be the start of a peaceful and orderly transition of power in the country.

The leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States discussed the Middle East situation and Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Shiite Islamic group Hezbollah took effect on Nov. 27. In Syria, where civil wars had continued since 2011, anti-government forces ousted Assad and established an interim government earlier this month.

The G-7 leaders shared the view that the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire is an important step toward peace in the region. They also threw support behind U.S.-led negotiations for helping Israel and Islamic militant group Hamas reach a ceasefire.

The virtual meeting came after the G-7 leaders issued a joint statement on Syria on Thursday, which said that they stand ready to support a transition process under a framework that leads to "nonsectarian governance."

