INTERVIEW: M'bishi Heavy Watching Trump Policy on Defense, Energy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. will proceed with business activities while closely watching how U.S. President-elect Donald Trump acts on defense and energy, President Seiji Izumisawa said in a recent interview.

"Defense and energy are important policies," Izumisawa said. "We will conduct our business while keeping a close eye" on the U.S. administration's moves under Trump, he said.

"It's hard to imagine (the U.S. defense policy) will change significantly," he said.

Taking account of the Japanese government's move to build up its defense capabilities, Mitsubishi Heavy "is strengthening its human resources, facilities and supply chain to receive and fulfill more orders (for defense equipment)," he said.

On the U.S. energy policy, Izumisawa said his company's gas turbine business, one of its mainstay operations, would get a boost if natural gas is promoted.

