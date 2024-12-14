Japan Ready to Team Up with Trump over Abduction Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Saturday showed hope for cooperating with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump over the issue of North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals.

In a symposium on the issue held by the Japanese government in Tokyo, Hayashi condemned North Korea, saying, "In essence, it is an infringement of national sovereignty."

Hayashi, who also serves as minister in charge of the abduction issue, said Japan will "enhance its call for cooperation from the international community, including the United States." Trump is set to be inaugurated as U.S. president in January.

Takuya Yokota, who leads a group of families of abduction victims, expressed concern over Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's proposal to set up liaison offices in Japan and North Korea. It "would help North Korea buy time," said Yokota, whose older sister, Megumi, was abducted to North Korea in 1977 at the age of 13.

"I want (Ishiba) to clearly say that there will be no bright future for both Japan and North Korea unless the abduction issue is resolved," Yokota added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]