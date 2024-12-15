Schoolgirl Stabbed to Death in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Two junior high school students were stabbed with what appeared to be a knife by a man at a McDonald's hamburger shop in the city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Saturday night.

The students were rushed to hospital, but one of them, a girl, was confirmed dead about one and a half hours later. The other victim, a boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is conscious.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The male suspect ran away from the McDonald's restaurant after stabbing the students, and the Fukuoka prefectural police department is searching for the man.

The girl, third grader Saaya Nakashima, 15, from Kitakyushu, and the boy, also 15, were stabbed once in the abdomen and the lower back, respectively, according to the police.

The two students, from the same junior high school in Kitakyushu, were waiting in line at the store's cash register to order, and the unidentified suspect stabbed them suddenly without saying anything.

