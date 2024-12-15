Trump Reportedly Eyeing Businessman Glass as Envoy to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump is considering picking businessman George Glass as ambassador to Japan, U.S. television network CBS reported Saturday.

Glass, who served as ambassador to Portugal under Trump's first administration, is one of the biggest fund donors who supported his comeback as U.S. president. Trump is set to officially return to the White House next month.

If nominated, Glass would formally be given the Tokyo post following confirmation by the Senate.

It is unclear whether Glass, who ran investment banking and real estate business, has any links with Japan.

He is known to have made hard-line remarks against China during his tenure as ambassador to Portugal.

