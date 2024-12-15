Japan Post Starts Accepting New Year's Cards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. started accepting New Year's cards for 2025 on Sunday.

Postal rates in Japan were raised in October, with the price of a New Year's postcard, like a regular postcard, going up to 85 yen from 63 yen.

In anticipation of a drop in demand following the rate hikes, Japan Post curbed the number of initially issued New Year's cards for 2025 at about 1.07 billion, down 25.7 pct from the previous year and falling for the 14th consecutive year.

The initial issuance number is the lowest since records began for New Year's postcards for 2004.

Following the rate hikes, the number of people deciding to end the practice of sending New Year's cards is believed to be increasing gradually.

