Japan's Space One Postpones Rocket Launch Again

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Space One Co. said Sunday it has decided to put off the launch of the second unit of its Kairos small rocket scheduled for the day, following the postponement the previous day.

The postponement for Sunday was due to strong winds, according to the Tokyo-based space startup.

The Kairos No. 2 unit, carrying five small satellites, was initially slated to be launched Saturday from the firm's Spaceport Kii liftoff site in the town of Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan. But the launch was canceled also due to strong winds and had been put off to Sunday. On Sunday, the rocket was scheduled to be launched from the site at 11 a.m.

Space One is considering rescheduling the launch for Wednesday, aiming to successfully put satellites into orbit from the Kairos No. 2 unit, which would be the first such feat in Japan by a rocket developed solely by the private sector.

The Kairos No. 2 unit is around 18 meters long and weighs about 23 tons, and features three solid-fuel stages and liquid fuel engines. Of the five satellites, one made by Terra Space Inc., based in the city of Kyotanabe, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, comes with a Buddha statue to pray for world peace.

