Seagrass Bed Restoration Work Spreading in Japan's Miyagi

Newsfrom Japan

Shiogama, Miyagi Pref., Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Efforts are spreading in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Miyagi to bring back seagrass beds damaged by the March 2011 huge earthquake and tsunami, driven by blue carbon hopes.

A participant in such a restoration project in the prefecture's Matsushima Bay, known as one of the country's three most scenic spots, said, "Eelgrass is a 'cradle' for sea life."

"Although some blades of eelgrass may die as a result of rising sea temperatures due to global warming, I hope to do everything I can do now," he added.

Other than serving as spawning grounds for fish and hiding spots for their offspring, seagrass and seaweed beds are capturing global attention as an ecosystem for blue carbon, or carbon dioxide absorbed by seaweed and seagrass, as the world tackles the climate change.

The March 2011 tsunami reduced the vegetation in Matsushima Bay to one-10th the levels before the disaster.

