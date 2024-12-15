Local Understanding Sought for Restart of Central Japan N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Nagaoka, Niigata Pref., Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry held on Sunday a briefing session in Niigata Prefecture to seek understanding from local people for the envisaged restart of reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant.

It was part of meetings that the government plans to hold in all municipalities in the central Japan prefecture, except the city of Kashiwazaki and the village of Kariwa, which host the power plant, with an aim to win local understanding for the reactor restart.

The first session was held on Tuesday last week. The remaining sessions will take place in stages during the period until early February 2025. Including Kashiwazaki and Kariwa, the prefecture has a total of 30 municipalities.

About 60 local people took part in Sunday's meeting in Nagaoka, which neighbors Kashiwazaki. Many areas in Nagaoka are within 30 kilometers of the nuclear plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Officials of the ministry explained plans to allow the restart of reactors whose safety has been confirmed in light of the needs to ensure stable electricity supply and promote decarbonization.

