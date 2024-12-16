Japanese Films Tugging at Chinese Moviegoers' Heartstrings

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese movies are riding on a wave of popularity in China, despite Beijing's restrictions on imported film.

Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron," which hit theaters in China in April, became the 10th-highest grossing film of 2024.

Other popular Japanese movies include a Chinese remake and a past masterpiece.

Many Japanese films have become hits in China since 2023, when the country lifted its strict COVID-19 control measures.

Director Makoto Shinkai's "Suzume," released in China in March 2023, marked a box office record for a Japanese anime film in the country.

