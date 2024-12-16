Fences Added at Mt. Fuji Photo Spot to Fight Overtourism

Newsfrom Japan

Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Pref., Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Work to erect two fences was conducted at a Mount Fuji photo spot especially popular with foreign tourists in the town of Fujikawaguchiko in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday as a measure against overtourism.

The fences were set up along the sidewalk facing a convenience store in front of the photo spot crowded with travelers including many foreign tourists who visit the site to take pictures of Japan's highest mountain looming behind the store, a view popular on social media.

With the fences, each 80 centimeters high and 3 meters wide, the town aims to prevent people from entering or crossing roads along the photo spot. The fences are similar to those already built along the sidewalk on the opposite side.

The day's work continued until around 4 p.m. near many foreign tourists who were taking pictures of Mount Fuji. The new fences are slated to be used from Tuesday to prevent such people from entering or crossing the roads.

A 27-year-old tourist from Malaysia said he thinks that if people want to take pictures, they should do so in an appropriate way without obstructing other people or vehicles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]