Finance Ministry Official Arrested for Upskirting

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Police have arrested a 44-year-old official of Japan's Finance Ministry for allegedly upskirting at a train station in Tokyo.

The ministry official, Yasutaka Yoneta, who is also a temporary associate professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University, denies the allegation, according to police sources.

Yoneta is suspected of approaching a woman in her 20s from behind, slipping a smartphone under her skirt and filming her underwear on an escalator at Minamiosawa Station in the city of Hachioji around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23.

The photo was found when police officers checked his smartphone in a separate case in Tokyo's Suginami Ward in late October.

After graduating from Tokyo Metropolitan University, Yoneta joined the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau in 2005. He took up his current post at the university in April this year.

