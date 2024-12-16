Japan Welcomes Start of Relocation of U.S. Marines to Guam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday that the relocation of U.S. Marines from Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, to Guam, which started on Saturday, is of "great significance."

As for when the relocation will be completed, Hayashi told a press conference that it is being considered on the U.S. side.

"We will continue to work closely with the United States to complete the relocation as soon as possible," the top government spokesman said.

