Nuclear Power Seen Cheaper Than Thermal Power in 2040

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Nuclear power is estimated to be cheaper than thermal power in terms of generation costs in 2040, Japan’s industry ministry said Monday.

Thermal power generation using liquefied natural gas, which was the cheapest power source in the ministry’s previous estimate in 2021, is projected to require costs to deal with carbon dioxide emitted during combustion.

The latest estimate was released a day before the government unveils a revised draft of its basic energy policy on Tuesday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]