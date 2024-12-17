Japan Sake Brewery to Make Foray into Indian Market

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--A long-established Japanese sake brewery is attempting to make a foray into a potentially massive Indian market, following the recent addition of sake brewing skills to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Takahashi Shouten Co., based in the city of Yame in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka, launched a subsidiary in India in February. The sake producer, founded in 1717, is known for such sake brands as "Shigemasu."

While the Indian unit has yet to obtain a manufacturing license from local authorities, it is conducting trial production and selecting manufacturing sites in the South Asian country.

It is believed to be the first Japanese sake manufacturer that has established an Indian subsidiary, according to the Japanese Embassy in India.

Although many in India do not drink alcohol for religious reasons, the country's population of over 1.4 billion means that, even if only a 10th of them drink, they would outnumber the entire population of Japan.

