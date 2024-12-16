Hitachi to Promote Veep Tokunaga to Pres. in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics and heavy machinery giant Hitachi Ltd. said Monday that it will promote Executive Vice President Toshiaki Tokunaga to president April 1 next year.

Hitachi aims for further growth mainly in its infrastructure-related operations, such as digital transformation and railways, under Tokunaga, who leads its information technology division.

President Keiji Kojima will step aside to become vice chairman, while Chairman Toshiaki Higashihara will stay in the post, Hitachi said.

Tokunaga has mainly worked in the group’s information system operations. He became executive vice president in April 2021 after occupying such posts as president of a home electronics unit and vice president and senior vice president at Hitachi.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]