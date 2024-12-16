DPFP Tax Chief Hints at Termination of Talks with Ruling Bloc

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People’s tax chief Monday hinted at the possible termination of discussions with the ruling bloc over the lifting of the minimum annual taxable income threshold from 1.03 million yen.

“We will have to make considerations including about axing the talks” if the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, stick to their proposal to raise the threshold to 1.23 million yen, Motohisa Furukawa, DPFP Tax System Research Council chair, told reporters.

The ruling coalition’s tax chiefs made the proposal after the secretaries-general of the three parties agreed on Wednesday to start next year raising the minimum taxable income level so the DPFP’s demand that the threshold be lifted to 1.78 million yen will be met.

The three parties’ tax chiefs are scheduled to hold talks Tuesday. “What will happen in the future depends on the discussion tomorrow,” Furukawa said.

