Japan LDP, CDP Agree to Decide on Corporate Donations by March

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Monday to decide by next March whether to ban donations from companies and other organizations.

LDP parliamentary affairs leader Tetsushi Sakamoto and his CDP counterpart, Hirofumi Ryu, also reached a broad agreement on how to handle political reform bills including those for a proposed fresh revision of the political funds control law.

The LDP withdrew its proposal to create a new category of spending whose use can be kept undisclosed under certain conditions.

Sakamoto and Ryu confirmed that the Special Committee on Political Reform of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, will vote on political reform bills Tuesday for submission to a plenary meeting of the chamber for voting, so that they will be sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, within the day.

The bills are therefore expected to pass the Diet before the current extraordinary session closes on Saturday.

