Japan's Space One to Launch Kairos No. 2 Rocket Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese space development startup Space One Co. said Monday that it has rescheduled the launch of the No. 2 unit of its Kairos small rocket carrying satellites for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Tokyo-based company canceled the initially set launch on Saturday from its Spaceport Kii liftoff site in the town of Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, due to strong winds. Space One postponed the launch to Sunday, but this was also canceled, for the same reason.

The Kairos No. 1 unit exploded shortly after its launch March 13 this year.

With the No. 2 unit, Space One aims to be the first in Japan to put any satellite into orbit using a rocket developed solely by the private sector. The unit will be launched from the spaceport by 11:20 a.m.

Space One was established in 2018 jointly by Canon Electronics Inc., IHI Aerospace Co. and others to provide services for putting small satellites into space using rockets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]