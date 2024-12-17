Nippon Life Chairman Tsutsui to Become Keidanren Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, plans to appoint Nippon Life Insurance Co. Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui as the next head of the biggest business lobby in the country, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Tsutsui will be the first Keidanren chairman from the financial industry as the group usually picks its leader from the manufacturing sector.

The 70-year-old Keidanren vice chair will assume the top post at a general meeting on May 29 next year to replace Masakazu Tokura, 74, whose term expires in late May.

After becoming president of Nippon Life in 2011, Tsutsui led efforts to expand the insurer, including an acquisition of Mitsui Life Insurance Co. He was appointed Nippon Life chairman in 2018.

He also heads the GX Acceleration Agency, which was established in July this year to promote green transformation investments by companies.

