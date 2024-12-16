Japan, Others Condemn N. Korea-Russia Military Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and nine other countries plus the European Union on Monday issued a joint statement by their foreign ministers condemning military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

The ministers denounced "in the strongest possible terms" the two countries' increasing cooperation, including the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia for use on the battlefield against Ukraine.

North Korea's "support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine marks a dangerous expansion of the conflict, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific security," the statement said.

The ministers urged North Korea to stop all assistance and withdraw its troops immediately, expressing readiness to impose economic sanctions to respond to the danger posed by the partnership between North Korea and Russia.

The 10 countries are the Group of Seven member nations plus South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

