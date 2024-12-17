SoftBank, Trump Announce 100-B.-Dollar U.S. Investment

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. CEO Masayoshi Son and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday announced that the Japanese company will invest 100 billion dollars in the United States over the next four years.

The investment in technology mainly related to artificial intelligence, data centers and semiconductors will create at least 100,000 jobs.

"My confidence level to the economy of the United States has tremendously increased" with Trump's victory in November's election, Son said at a joint press conference with the president-elect after a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Trump called Son "one of the most accomplished business leaders of our time." Upon being asked by the president-elect to increase the investment to 200 billion dollars, Son replied, "He is a great negotiator."

Son has pushed for an AI revolution in recent years, focusing his company's investments in related technology. U.S. media last month reported that SoftBank is mulling additional investment in OpenAI, the developer of generative AI tool ChatGPT.

