Diet Panel Begins Hearings for LDP Members over Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The political ethics panel of Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, launched on Tuesday hearings for lawmakers from two now-defunct factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over a political funds scandal.

A total of 15 lawmakers who belonged to the factions linked to the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai will speak before the panel during the three-day hearings.

In the hearings, open to the public, each attending lawmaker is given 10 minutes to make their explanations before taking questions from representatives of ruling and opposition parties.

Former Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, who belonged to the Abe faction, was the first among the 15 lawmakers to attend a hearing session.

"I am sorry to have caused trust in politics to be significantly damaged." Inada said, apologizing for unreported funds in her annual political fund statements.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]