Japan to Set up Expert Panel on New Foreign Worker System

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Tuesday to set up an expert panel for the introduction in 2027 of a new system to accept foreign workers.

The government hopes to incorporate expert opinions into the details of the new system to avoid criticism similar to the existing technical trainee system, which has been accused of being a hotbed of human rights violations.

"It is essential for Japan to create an attractive employment system for foreign workers amid a severe labor shortage," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a meeting of related ministers on the day.

The 14-member panel will be chaired by Susumu Takahashi, chairman emeritus of Japan Research Institute Ltd. It will hold its first meeting in January.

