Victims Mourned 3 Years after Osaka Arson Attack

Osaka, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--People offered prayers Tuesday for the victims of an arson attack that killed 26 people at a clinic in a multitenant building in the western Japan city of Osaka three years ago.

"My life suddenly changed," a woman in her 70s, who lost her son in the attack and visits the site every year since then, said in tears. "I couldn't sleep for eight months because of the shock," she said. "I've cried a lifetime's worth of tears."

Offering a bouquet of flowers in front of the building, a person who was close to one of the victims said, "Time has stopped since that day."

The victims included Kotaro Nishizawa, then 49, head of the psychosomatic clinic.

Nishizawa's younger sister, Nobuko, 47, visited the site at around 8 a.m., putting her hands together toward the building and reading aloud a sutra for about 10 minutes.

