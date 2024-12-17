Trump Nominates George Glass as Ambassador to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday announced his nomination of businessman George Glass to serve as ambassador to Japan.

Glass, who served as ambassador to Portugal in Trump's first term, was one of the biggest donors to his re-election campaign and is known as a China hawk. He needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

"As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador's position," Trump said in his social media post. "He will always PUT AMERICA FIRST," the president-elect added.

During his stint as ambassador to Portugal in 2020, Glass caused a diplomatic stir by criticizing the country for promoting investment from China.

He may press Japan to decouple its economy from the Chinese economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]