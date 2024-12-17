Japan to Arrange Ishiba-Trump Meeting at Convenient Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a time convenient for both sides, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

Hayashi made the comments at a press conference after Trump said Monday that he could meet with Ishiba before his inauguration in January.

"We are continuing to communicate with the Trump side, and we hope that a meeting can be held at a mutually convenient time (for Ishiba and Trump) to exchange opinions carefully and build a relationship of trust," Hayashi said. He did not mention a specific timing for such a meeting.

Hayashi also said that the country welcomes remarks by Trump, who said, "We consider Japan very important."

On Trump's nomination of businessman George Glass as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, Hayashi said Japan expects him to make efforts for Japan-U.S. relations. "We will take the Japan-U.S. alliance to a new height with the next administration, including Glass," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]