Japan Vows to Use as Much Renewable, Nuclear Energy as Possible

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry on Tuesday released a draft of a new basic energy plan, vowing to use as much renewable and nuclear energy as possible to promote decarbonization.

The draft says renewable energy will make up around 40-50 pct of the country's power generation mix in fiscal 2040 and nuclear energy around 20 pct.

In the draft, the ministry deleted the description that the country would reduce its dependence on nuclear power as much as possible, which has been maintained since 2014, while newly including a plan to promote the rebuilding of aged reactors.

The government aims to meet anticipated growth in power demand by beefing up the supply capacity for noncarbon energy.

The draft signals that Japan would make a drastic shift from its current energy policy put in place after the March 2011 triple reactor meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

