Nippon Life Chairman Tsutsui to Become Keidanren Chief

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, plans to appoint Nippon Life Insurance Co. Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui as the next head of the biggest business lobby in the country, current Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura said Tuesday.

Tsutsui will be the first Keidanren chairman from the financial industry as the group usually picks its leader from the manufacturing sector.

The 70-year-old Keidanren vice chair will assume the top post at a general meeting on May 29 next year to succeed Tokura, 74, whose term expires in late May.

Tsutsui is a "person who can work on social issues without bias," Tokura told reporters.

After becoming president of Nippon Life in 2011, Tsutsui led efforts to expand the insurer, including an acquisition of Mitsui Life Insurance Co. He was appointed Nippon Life chairman in 2018.

