LDP, CDP Execs Agree to Extend Diet Session until Dec. 24

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Senior members of Japan's ruling and main opposition parties on Tuesday agreed to extend the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, for three days until Dec. 24.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Junichi Ishii, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Diet affairs chief in the House of Councillors, the upper parliamentary chamber, and his counterpart from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Yoshitaka Saito.

Ishii and Saito agreed to secure a certain amount of time for deliberations in the Upper House on three political reform-related bills, including a fresh revision of the political funds control law, and enact them during the current Diet session.

Based on the agreement between Ishii and Saito, the ruling bloc plans to push back the end date of the Diet session from Saturday.

The three political reform bills will be tabled for discussion at the Upper House on Wednesday after being approved by the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Tuesday.

