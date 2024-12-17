China Boosting Influence over Global South: Japan Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--China is expanding its influence over Global South developing and emerging countries using its economic clout, based on rising discontent with the international order led by the West, a Japanese government think tank said Tuesday.

An annual report on China by the National Institute for Defense Studies, a think tank of the Defense Ministry, says that Beijing's growing sway has the risk of destabilizing the region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's government is strengthening cooperation with Middle East countries through the provision of drones and missiles as well as the construction of infrastructure, the report says, warning of a "new stage in China's presence in the Middle East" that is "likely to further accelerate the competition between China and the United States."

Beijing is also diversifying its involvement in African nations at military and political levels, including by training and educating troops and establishing political schools, the report says.

It adds that Global South countries are seen "increasing their assertiveness" to maximize their national interests.

