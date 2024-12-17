Nippon Life to Appoint Asahi as New Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. plans to appoint Executive Vice President Satoshi Asahi, 61, as its new president April 1, 2025, it was learned Tuesday.

It is set to be the company's first appointment of a new president in seven years. Current President Hiroshi Shimizu, 63, will become chairman.

Nippon Life aims to reinforce its profitability by promoting Asahi, who has experience in the its core domestic insurance business, at a time when the company is expanding its business areas by acquiring foreign life insurers.

The appointment is expected to be approved at a board meeting soon. Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui, 70, named the next chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, will become the company's special adviser.

Asahi, who joined Nippon Life in 1987, has extensive experience in creating business plans for the domestic insurance operations and leading sales staff as a regional branch manager.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]