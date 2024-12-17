French Pacific Cmdr. Seeks Cooperation with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The commander of the French navy in the Pacific region expressed willingness Tuesday to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region with partner nations such as Japan.

Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget said that the European country will work to stabilize the region and ease tensions with its partners.

Speaking in a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Pinget also expressed hope for the conclusion of a reciprocal access agreement to facilitate visits between the Japanese and French armed forces.

France has overseas territories in the Indo-Pacific region. It is increasingly wary of Chinese maritime expansion.

Pinget stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region where international law is observed. He also said that an aircraft carrier strike group led by the Charles de Gaulle carrier embarked on a five-month voyage to the Pacific Ocean in late November.

