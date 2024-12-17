Ukraine Concerned over Japanese Parts in Russian Weapons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Ukraine's presidential adviser for sanctions policy, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, expressed concerns Tuesday over the use of Japan-made parts in weapons made in Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo during a visit to Japan by Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and economy minister, Vlasiuk said that the use of Japanese parts was the result of "not doing enough about sanctions efficiency" from before Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Vlasiuk submitted to Tokyo a list of parts made in Japan which were found in Russian and North Korean missiles and other weapons. He said that the parts were produced by "about 30 Japanese manufacturers" and included microcircuits, sensors, batteries and cameras.

The adviser also said he provided to the Japanese government information on distribution channels, saying that "Chinese entities" were found to be involved in many cases.

While Tokyo will decide how to respond, effective measures would include expanding the list of goods prohibited for exports, communicating with manufacturers and screening goods at customs, he stated.

