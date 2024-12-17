Denmark Decides Not to Extradite Antiwhaling Activist Watson

Newsfrom Japan

Paris/London, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Danish authorities Tuesday decided not to extradite Paul Watson, 74, founder of antiwhaling group Sea Shepherd, despite an extradition request from Japan.

The suspect, who had been captured in the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland, was released on the same day.

In 2010, the Japan Coast Guard obtained an arrest warrant for Watson on suspicion of injury and forcible obstruction of business, alleging that he interfered with Japanese research whaling. He was then placed on an international wanted list.

In July this year, he was held in Greenland, where he stopped his ship for refueling.

The Danish Justice Ministry said that it considered factors such as the time he had spent so far in detention, the time required for extradition and the fact that more than 14 years have passed since the alleged acts.

